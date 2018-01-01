WWII Blitzkrieg Variant – NW Europe 1943

Description

This is the third offering of a proposed series of variants to be used with Avalon Hill’s Blitzkrieg. The variants will provide new counters, specifically geared to represent the various armies and fronts of the World War II era. Each variant will also include a set of rules modifications that augment these new unit counters. These counters and rules are to be used in tandem with the existing Blitzkrieg mapboard and rules sets of all additions. Players may be required to adapt the basic Blitzkrieg rules to fit these variant rules. With these counters and rules, the player may develop scenarios that fit their vision of how the opposing armies on various fronts would have carried out combat operations. The player may use these rules in their entirety or adapt them to fit their particular needs.

The counters are derivations of actual German and Allied units as seen during a hypothetical NW Europe Campaign. Orders of battle are derived from the potential participants in those operations in France and the Low Countries. German units are adapted from actual units assigned to Army Group D in 1943 and potential out of theater reinforcements. Allied units are taken from the actual British, Commonwealth, Allied and American units available for a potential invasion of France in 1943. Accordingly, historical unit designations are used throughout the orders of battle.

A potential invasion in 1943 was an operation chock full of “what ifs’ and this variant is based partly upon the greatest what if of them all – could the Allies have successfully invaded France in 1943 and continued the campaign into the Low Countries and Germany itself? Extensive additional rules governing amphibious invasions have been added to the generic variant rules set to simulate an invasion scenario.

A complete copy of WWII Era Blitzkrieg Variants – France 1940 includes: